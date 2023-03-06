Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,063,000 after acquiring an additional 35,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

