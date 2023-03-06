Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Okta to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Okta by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Okta by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.