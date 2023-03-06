Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $84.00 at Stephens

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Okta to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Okta

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

