ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

