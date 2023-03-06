Park Presidio Capital LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park Presidio Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 11.0% of Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Park Presidio Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $2,120,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 25,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $94.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.09, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

