Piper Sandler Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $17.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Plug Power Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of PLUG opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

