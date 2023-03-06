Piper Sandler Cuts Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $17.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.
Plug Power Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of PLUG opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.