Piper Sandler Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $12.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELAN. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20,170.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 52,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $248,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

