Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 4.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $88.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.