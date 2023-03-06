Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,176,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after purchasing an additional 303,185 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

