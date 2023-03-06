Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 422,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,143,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

