Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.68.
Pure Storage Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $301,555.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 119,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 422,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,143,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
