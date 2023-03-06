Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on PSTG. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.68.
Pure Storage Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pure Storage
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
