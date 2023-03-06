Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSTG. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

