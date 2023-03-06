Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 809,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.



