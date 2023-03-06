Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,772,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after acquiring an additional 422,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 179,986 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,143,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.