Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at TD Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.
Pure Storage Stock Performance
Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Activity at Pure Storage
In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
