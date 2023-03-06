Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $31.00 at TD Cowen

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.68.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $36.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 27.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.