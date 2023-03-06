Raman Chitkara Sells 1,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $134.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

