Raymond James Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $68.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

NTRA stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $99,203.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,687. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 12.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

