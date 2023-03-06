RBB Bancorp’s (RBB) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $373.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.84. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $566,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 1,572.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

