RBB Bancorp’s (RBB) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $373.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.84. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $566,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 1,572.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

