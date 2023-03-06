Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.28 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on REG. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

