Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $76,250.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $779.30 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

