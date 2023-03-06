Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $740.94 million, a P/E ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

About Repay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Repay by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Repay by 5,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

