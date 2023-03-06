Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Repay to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.
Repay Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $740.94 million, a P/E ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.
