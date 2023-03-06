Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,276,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after buying an additional 242,226 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $18.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.96. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.