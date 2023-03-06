Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT Raised to $28.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of RYTM opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 766.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $172,045. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

