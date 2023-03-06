Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Carol R. Jensen Sells 1,000 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $157.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.10. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
