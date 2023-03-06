Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Carol R. Jensen Sells 1,000 Shares

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $157.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.10. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rogers by 78.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rogers by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

