Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $760.08 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,722,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 169,786 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $760,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 481,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,358,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 67.1% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 57,411 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 30,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 425,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,079,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $67,968,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.46 billion, a PE ratio of -354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

