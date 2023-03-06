RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,902.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,942 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.9% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $93.65 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.