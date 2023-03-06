Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $57.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.