Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00.

Samsara Trading Up 15.4 %

IOT stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.