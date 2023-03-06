Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $92.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,345.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Okta by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.