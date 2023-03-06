Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267,632 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,430,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,803,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 604,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 218,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $480.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $27.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

