Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Insider Keith Spence Purchases 14,257 Shares

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Rating) insider Keith Spence bought 14,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,799.00 ($67,431.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Santos’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

