SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.95.

SciPlay Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

About SciPlay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. State of Wyoming raised its stake in SciPlay by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 312,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SciPlay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,131,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

