SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
SCPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on SciPlay to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.95.
SciPlay Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.
