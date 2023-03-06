Seaview Investment Managers LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,266.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

