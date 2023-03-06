Short Interest in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Drops By 5.7%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

