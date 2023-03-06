Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Decreases By 5.7%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 17,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

DD opened at $74.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $50,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

