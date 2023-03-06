Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Drops By 5.8%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 1,653,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.6 days.
Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.40.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
