Short Interest in Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Drops By 5.8%

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,557,100 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 1,653,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 127.6 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Endeavour Mining

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,580 ($31.13) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.