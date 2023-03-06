Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Declines By 6.1%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 581,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 724.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Merchants by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 271.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

