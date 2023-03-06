Short Interest in Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Declines By 6.1%

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Haitong Bank lowered Haitong Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Haitong Securities Stock Down 7.1 %

HTNGF opened at $0.65 on Monday. Haitong Securities has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

