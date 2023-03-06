Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Decreases By 5.8%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 759,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

IVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

IVR stock opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.63. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.28%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 298,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

