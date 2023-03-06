Short Interest in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Declines By 5.7%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR stock opened at 1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.04. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of 1.02 and a 52 week high of 2.61.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

