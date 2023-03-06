Short Interest in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Declines By 5.7%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
KULR Technology Group Price Performance
KULR stock opened at 1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.04. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of 1.02 and a 52 week high of 2.61.
About KULR Technology Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KULR Technology Group (KULR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.