Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $23.44 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,950.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,060 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.