Smith Moore & CO. Buys 2,146 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $972.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

