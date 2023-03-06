Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.09.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.