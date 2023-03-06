Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $194.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.09. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.