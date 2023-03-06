Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $194.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.75.
Snowflake Stock Performance
NYSE SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.09. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.