Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SLDP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Solid Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.
Solid Power Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of SLDP stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.64. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
