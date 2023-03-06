Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $157.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,877 shares of company stock worth $221,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.