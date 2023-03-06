Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $156,912.84 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00.
Sprout Social Stock Up 4.5 %
Sprout Social stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
