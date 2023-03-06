Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Sells $156,912.84 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 4.5 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $85.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

