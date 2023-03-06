Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Castle Biosciences Trading Up 4.4 %
NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $655.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
