Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $655.99 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,014.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $352,548. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 827.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.