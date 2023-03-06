StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Position Decreased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in StoneCo by 190.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

