Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 0.7 %

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

