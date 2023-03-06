TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Position Reduced by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,231,000 after buying an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,110,000 after buying an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,363,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,889,486 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $96.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

